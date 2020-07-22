SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Fake body bags and faces of people killed by police in Sacramento were littered across City manager Howard Chan’s front yard Wednesday evening.

A Black Lives Matter Sacramento protest garnered dozens of demonstrators demanding Chan resign from his position. The group hosted a “die-in” outside of his Natomas residence.

“We want him to get fired, we want him to step down,” Black Lives Matter Sacramento leader Tanya Faison said.

With few exceptions, the city manager has the ability to hire or fire any city employee, including police officers. That’s something protestors say shouldn’t be left up to just one single person.

“He’s sworn to protect everyone but he’s picking and choosing who he’s going to protect,” protester Amber Williams said.

Community leaders claim Chan hasn’t done enough to keep dangerous cops off the street.

“Howard Chan hasn’t fired any of the police officers who have murdered people in Sacramento,” Faison said.

Swipe through pictures from the protest below:

The protest comes one day after Sacramento police officers shot and killed a man outside an apartment complex near Sacramento State. Black Lives Matter Sacramento is holding a vigil for the man, Jeremy Southern, Thursday at the complex where he was shot.

Chan claims that for him, accountability is important. Issuing a statement saying in part, “since I became City Manager, I have held all City employees, including those who work for the Sacramento Police Department, accountable for their actions.”

Back in 2014, voters rejected a proposal that would have given less power to the appointed city manager to hire or fire and more power to the elected mayor.

CBS13 asked Faison if having a strong mayor now an option.

“The strong mayor is not a good idea. Our mayor already has too much power,” Faison said. “I think that the council and the mayor should all have the power to fire police officers.”

In an effort to be more transparent the Sacramento city council has agreed to appoint an inspector general to review police use of force cases inside the police department.