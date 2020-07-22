SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) — Hospitals and ICUs are filling up in San Joaquin County, limiting access to emergency care. ICUs in the county are at 138% capacity.

On Wednesday Gov. Newsom said tens of thousands of licensed medical workers are available to help through the California Health Corps. But so far, none have been sent to San Joaquin County.

The state Health Corps was created to help hospitals with staffing shortages, but those hospitals simply aren’t turning to the state for help. Many of them are under the impression the Health Corps lacks enough licensed doctors.

“Over 96,000 people went to that Health Corps website and 35,000 have availed themselves of their active capacity to have a license or registration so we can begin to pull from that resource space,” Newsom said.

But those numbers aren’t all they’re chalked up to be. CBS13 discovered many of those with licenses are specialists such as dentists and veterinarians, so they’re not useful in an ICU.

Despite staffing struggles, San Joaquin County emergency officials say no local hospitals have requested help from the Health Corps.

READ ALSO: Why Is The State Using Federal Medical Teams Instead Of Health Corps?

Last week, the county health officer suggested the corps simply couldn’t provide what was needed.

“I think the mission and the purpose was great but I did hear that many people who signed up were not actually licensed as physicians or nurses,” said Dr. Maggie Park, the San Joaquin County Health Officer.

Two county hospitals did get federal help. Teams of doctors and nurses from the Department of Defense were sent to Lodi Memorial and Dameron Hospital in Stockton.

CBS 13 asked other hospitals why they didn’t go after state help. Most never replied, apart from St. Joseph Medical Center in Stockton. A spokesperson said they have never officially requested help because they are already staffed to their full bed capacity.