SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) — A man who crashed his pickup truck off Highway 99 near Galt early Wednesday morning has been arrested on suspicion of DUI.
California Highway Patrol says, a little before 6 a.m., a pickup crashed off the road near southbound Highway 99 and Liberty Road. The truck overturned several times, officers say, before it came to stop.
Officers found the driver wasn’t seriously hurt. While talking to the man, however, an officer allegedly noticed the smell of alcohol on his breath.
The driver said he was on his way home from work in Elk Grove and was headed to Lodi.
A DUI investigation soon resulted in the driver being arrested.
Traffic along southbound Highway 99 was impacted for a short time due to the investigation.