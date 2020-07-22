  • CBS13On Air

By Cecilio Padilla
ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Vector control officials say a mosquito sample in Placer County has tested positive for West Nile virus.

The Placer Mosquito and Vector Control District announced the county’s first positive sample on Wednesday. It was taken from a mosquito trap in the western part of the county, near Baseline and Pleasant Grove roads.

Health officials have already confirmed positive West Nile samples in nearly a dozen other California counties this season. Back in late June, Stanislaus County also confirmed two human cases of the virus.

West Nile Virus often spreads to people and animals through mosquito bites. It’s a disease that sees an increase in cases come the summer months.

While most people will only develop symptoms like headache, fever and fatigue, less than 1 percent of cases could develop into more serious complications.

