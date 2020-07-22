SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — New cell phone video shows moments before a man was shot by Sacramento police outside an apartment complex near Sacramento State’s Campus.

He later died from his injuries. Police say the suspect pointed a gun at officers as they approached him.

Video obtained by CBS13 shows moments before a man was shot by Sacramento Police. Family friends identified the suspect as 22-year-old Jeremy Southern. He’s seen in the video backing up toward an entryway with a gun in his hand.

This took place outside of Building One at The Crossings, an apartment complex filled with mostly student housing.

David White lives upstairs in Building One. He said, “When I found out who it was I was like, ‘I’ve seen him around here!'”

He says the suspect has been seen at the complex before. This time he was with a woman who was not hurt in the shooting.

Police say the suspect matched a description of a man involved in a shooting at the same building last week. Police say he pointed the handgun at officers and was shot at least once. Witnesses say they heard multiple gunshots.

Hadley Canamore tells CBS13 Jeremy Southern was like a brother to her. “He may have done wrong in his life, but he really was a good person,” she said.

Her family took him in at a young age.

“The next thing you know I heard he passed, and I couldn’t bear it, he’s family,” she said.

CBS13 obtained records which show Southern is on the Megan’s Law list and was convicted of lewd acts with a child under the age of 14 in 2016. It shows he was released this year.

Hadley admits her longtime friend doesn’t have a clean past, but stands behind him, saying he didn’t deserve to die days before his 23 birthday.

While there were reports that Southern attended Sacramento State, university officials confirmed Wednesday he was not a student.

There’s now a call for more security at the complex. The Sacramento Police Department says they will release their own body camera footage in 30 days.