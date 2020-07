'Biggest Thing Is Making Sure We Play Our Style': Sky Blue FC's Kailen Sheridan & Elizabeth Eddy On Semifinals Matchup With Chicago Red Stars On CBS All AccessSky Blue FC's Kailen Sheridan & Elizabeth Eddy discuss the team's matchup with Chicago, the Challenge Cup to this point and how they've been staying entertained inside the bubble.

Without Fans, Will Baseball Feel Like Baseball? Sports Anchors Throw Caution On 'Strangest MLB Season Ever'MLB won't allow fans in the stadium on opening day and throughout the season, which will may affect the game on the field.

'I'm Overjoyed To Play Some Small Part In This': Play By Play Announcer Jenn Hildreth On NWSL Challenge CupThe NWSL play by play announcer discusses the Challenge Cup and previews Wednesday's semi-final matches between Houston & Portland and Sky Blue FC and Chicago.

TPC Twin Cities Profile: Is 3M Open Home Tough Enough For PGA Tour?TPC Twin Cities, a longtime stop on the PGA Tour Champions, transitioned over to the PGA Tour in 2019 as host of the 3M Open.