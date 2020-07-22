  • CBS13On Air

By Elisabeth Smith
Filed Under:West Sacramento News

WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Police are investigating a six-vehicle crash on Westacre Road in West Sacramento.

Just before 10 p.m., West Sacramento police said Westacre Road will be closed from Rockrose Road to Michigan Boulevard for a couple of hours as officers investigate.

Neighbors on Westacre Road say a white car crashed into parked cars around 9 p.m. The crash appears to have pushed the parked cars back onto one another.

No injuries have been reported.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area at this time.

 

