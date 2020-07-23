EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — A hiker had to be airlifted out near Cascade Falls on Wednesday after a fall that left them with moderate injuries.

According to California Highway Patrol’s Valley Division Air Operations, helicopter H20 responded to the scene and was able to land on a trail near the hiker.

El Dorado County Fire personnel then loaded up the hiker onto the aircraft and they were lifted out.

The hiker was then dropped off at Taylor Creek Snow Park. Medics then took the hiker to a hospital from there.

Exactly what led up to the hiker falling is unclear.

The rescue was caught on camera by helicopter H20 (watch the video above).