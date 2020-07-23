Comments
AMADOR COUNTY (CBS13) — Southbound traffic on Latrobe Road has been shut down at South Shingle Road due to a crash, CHP said.
According to CHP Placerville, the northbound traffic is open at South Shingle Road. Placerville CHP responded to the scene to assist Amador CHP with the crash. It appears the crash happened around 2:11.
Latrobe Road is estimated to reopen at 4:30 p.m.
Cal Fire’s Amador-El Dorado Unit posted that firefighters contained a 3.7-acre fire off Latrobe Road near the El Dorado County line. It appears the vegetation fire is connected to the crash.
This is a developing story and will be updated.