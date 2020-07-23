AMADOR COUNTY (CBS13) — Southbound traffic on Latrobe Road has been shut down at South Shingle Road due to a fatal crash, CHP said.

Multiple people were killed in the single-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon.

Northbound traffic remained open at South Shingle Road, according to Placerville CHP.

Cal Fire’s Amador-El Dorado Unit posted on Facebook that firefighters contained a 3.7-acre fire off Latrobe Road near the El Dorado County line. It appears the vegetation fire is connected to the crash.

No other details about the crash have been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated.