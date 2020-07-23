Comments
LINCOLN (CBS13) — Investigators are working to figure out what ignited a 15,000-gallon diesel tank Thursday afternoon.
The fire was at Sierra Pacific Industries on Lincoln Boulevard. Crews from the Lincoln Fire Department, Cal Fire, Placer County Fire and Roseville Fire responded to the scene to contain the fire.
According to Lincoln Fire, one firefighter was checked out by medical personnel for heat-related symptoms. The firefighter did not need further treatment. No other injuries were reported.
It appears only the storage container the tank was in was damaged in the fire.