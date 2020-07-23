Kings Enter NBA Restart As Long Shot To End Playoff DroughtThe Sacramento Kings understand they aren't getting quite as much attention as the other contenders in the NBA bubble for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

SF Giants' Alyssa Nakken Proved Herself Ready To Coach On FieldAlyssa Nakken is the first woman on a major league coaching staff and after working at first base for part of Monday's game, she started there a night later in San Francisco.

CBS Sports' Andrew Catalon On TPC Twin Cities And 3M Open: 'This Golf Course Is Really Set Up For Fireworks At The Finish'The 3M Open is set for this weekend and based on last year's tournament, CBS Sports announcer Andrew Catalon is expecting plenty of low numbers to be had.

'I Don't Think Anyone Is Going To Score Against Us': Chicago Red Star's Katie Johnson On NWSL Challenge CupKatie Johnson shares what it has been like to play in the 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup and what soccer fans can expect from her team's matchup Wednesday night on CBS All Access.