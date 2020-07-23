Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg is looking to increase his hiring and firing powers at City Hall.
City leaders officially announced the “Strong Mayor” proposal Thursday. It would overhaul the city’s charter, giving more power to the mayor’s office, a move Mayor Steinberg supports.
Sacramento’s last mayor, Kevin Johnson, tried four times to gain strong mayor power and failed each time. Steinberg supported Kevin Johnson’s 2014 strong mayor campaign, but voters rejected it.
The city council could vote in August on whether to put the measure on the November ballot.