WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A family is wondering how they will move forward after a suspected drunk driver smashed into all five of their cars.

“I just literally got back from Pick and Pull finishing up on my car so it can get smogged, and this happens,” said Donald Sanders.

Sanders is assessing the damage after police say a DUI suspect hit all five of his family’s cars parked in front of their home on West Acre Road.

“I come out and I’m like, ‘What the?’” Sanders said.

It happened just before 9 p.m. Wednesday when everyone was inside. Sanders said it was a chaotic scene outside.

“There is a guy unconscious on the ground over here and a girl hysterical,” said Sanders as he recounted the crash and aftermath.

READ: Lodi Police: Hit-And-Run Driver’s Truck Totaled By Hit-And-Run Driver The Same Day

Police say 19-year-old Alejah Hunt was behind the wheel and driving drunk. She was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

People who live in the area were thankful nobody else was injured.

“It could have been a lot worse – and this kind of thing happens way too often on this road because of no speed bumps,” said Gabriel Lopez.

Sanders says people often drive 40 to 50 mph in front of his house.

“This intersection is notorious for people running that stop sign,” Sanders said. “We have so many wrecks right here.”

Sanders wants to find a way to slow drivers down – and find a way to move forward without a car while having to take care of four kids amidst a pandemic.