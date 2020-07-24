State Senator Says California Should Return To LockdownGovernor Newsom and other state leaders did not speak about this proposal Friday.

53 minutes ago

Buzzing Back: Program Teaches Inmates About Beekeeping, Helps The EnvironmentA first of its kind program is helping inmates and local bee populations buzz back. It gives incarcerated women a second chance while helping their community and the environment.

2 hours ago

'Love Yuba Like A Local': Advocates Urge Visitors To Respect The RiverWith limited things to do this summer, more people are getting outside. But at the Yuba River, the South Yuba River Citizens League says even that may be getting out of hand.

3 hours ago

Bill That Allows California To Apply For Swamp Rat-Eradication Funding Passes HouseCalifornia is one step closer to being able to apply for millions of dollars in its fight against nutria, giant swamp rodents.

3 hours ago

State Reaching Back Out To Recruit Qualified Staff For California Health CorpsBoth San Joaquin and Stanislaus Counties say they're running out of traditional ICU beds and need more staff, so where are the state's touted Health Corps workers?

3 hours ago