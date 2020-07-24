PROGRAMMING:Today's new episode of 'Bold and the Beautiful' will air tonight at 2:05 a.m.
By Elisabeth Smith
Filed Under:homicide investigation, Sacramento County Sheriff's Office

SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office launched a homicide investigation after a 23-year-old was found with a gunshot wound Friday morning.

The victim was found in the 7600 block of Harvest Woods Drive around 11 a.m. with at least one gunshot wound, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies performed life-saving measures, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene by firefighters.

Homicide detectives believe the shooting was targeted, but have not determined a motive at this time. No suspect information was released.

Officials did not identify the victim.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (916) 874-5155.

