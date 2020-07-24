AMADOR COUNTY (CBS13) — There could be answers as early as next week in the death of a former federal government whistleblower.
Philip Haney was found dead from a gunshot wound in Amador County earlier this year. Investigators initially believed it was self-inflicted but later back-tracked, citing an ongoing investigation.
“Everything we saw on-scene is consistent with somebody putting a gun to themselves and pulling the trigger,” said Amador County Sheriff’s Office Undersheriff Gary Redman in February. “We’re not making a statement that this was, in fact, suicide.”
Detectives are expecting an analysis from the FBI next week and said Amador County will determine the official cause of death.
Haney was a former Department of Homeland Security officer. In 2016, he published a book titled “See Something, Say Nothing,” in which he claimed the Obama administration was not taking the threat of terrorism seriously.