Bender Show Ender: Tired Of Being A BIrd?San Francisco prankster Pablo Rochat posted a video that has gone viral of birds tearing off numbers from a flyer reading "Tired of being a bird?"

16 minutes ago

Drive-Thru 'Burner' Art Festival Brings Hundreds Of People Practicing Social DistancingAs more places are getting closed and events are being canceled, one group is still trying to keep the spirit of summer alone with a drive-thru festival.

29 minutes ago

Cal Expo To Lay Off Over Half Of Its Full-Time EmployeesOver half of Cal Expo's full-time employees are being laid off due to huge financial losses, officials confirmed Friday.

49 minutes ago

Pandemic Pay It Forward: Sacramento State Student Using Unemployment Stimulus Money To Help OthersOne Sacramento State student isn't just reading or hearing about people in need, she's doing something about it. She's putting her money where her heart is and helping others to dig out from these desperate times.

1 hour ago

Coronavirus Unemployment: Will Another Audit Fix the EDD?From catastrophic call center failures to missing unemployment payments, California's Employment Development Department has faced widespread criticism amid the unemployment crisis, and it’s not the first time.

1 hour ago