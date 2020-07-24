Comments
AUBURN (CBS13) — A popular place to park for people who use the Auburn State Recreation Area is being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
California State Parks officials announced on Friday that they are restricting public parking along Yankee Jims Road until further notice.
The move was made to prevent a surge of people visiting the area. Further, state parks officials say the past two weekends have seen an “unusually high” number of people visiting the area. Not only did this increase the risk of coronavirus exposure, it also complicated any possible fire or rescue response.
Yankee Jims Road remains open for through traffic.
Health officials are pleading with people to stay home or stay local due to the coronavirus pandemic.