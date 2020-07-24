DAVIS (CBS13) — Another Yolo County skilled nursing facility has reported a coronavirus outbreak. Health officials announced Courtyard Healthcare Center in Davis has 10 confirmed cases.

Public health officials said the outbreak was declared on June 12 when a resident tested positive. In the following weeks, five more residents and four staff members have contracted the virus, the county said. Four of the cases, three residents and one staff, have happened in the last two weeks. So far, no deaths have been reported.

All residents and staff have now been tested and are routinely monitored for the virus, according to the county.

Earlier this week, a Woodland nursing home where a large coronavirus outbreak resulted in the deaths of more than a dozen residents announced it will be closing by the end of September. St. John’s Village announced on Wednesday that they would be closing the Stollwood nursing facility.

READ MORE: Woodland Nursing Home To Close After 17 Residents Die From Coronavirus

Officials say it would be “extremely burdensome” financially, amid the coronavirus pandemic, to keep the facility open. Further, the company argues that labor shortages and increasing regulations have left the facility in a tenuous situation.

As of Friday afternoon, Yolo County has reported 1,315 cases and 37 deaths. The county’s test positivity rate sits at about 7.58%.