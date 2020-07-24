'Where's My Justice?' Woman Fears For Her Life As Violent Prisoner Is Released Due To PandemicTheresa Esparza fears for her life after her ex-husband, 65-year-old Santiago Cruz, was released from prison due to the pandemic.

6 minutes ago

State Senator Says California Should Return To LockdownGovernor Newsom and other state leaders did not speak about this proposal Friday.

2 hours ago

Buzzing Back: Program Teaches Inmates About Beekeeping, Helps The EnvironmentA first of its kind program is helping inmates and local bee populations buzz back. It gives incarcerated women a second chance while helping their community and the environment.

3 hours ago

'Love Yuba Like A Local': Advocates Urge Visitors To Respect The RiverWith limited things to do this summer, more people are getting outside. But at the Yuba River, the South Yuba River Citizens League says even that may be getting out of hand.

4 hours ago

Bill That Allows California To Apply For Swamp Rat-Eradication Funding Passes HouseCalifornia is one step closer to being able to apply for millions of dollars in its fight against nutria, giant swamp rodents.

4 hours ago