SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Discovery Park’s Aftershock Music Festival is the latest event to be postponed due to the coronavirus.
Organizers announced Friday they waited as long as they could, but the recent spike in cases in Sacramento County forced them to reschedule the sold-out festival to next year.
Aftershock 2021 will be held back at Discovery Park for four nights, October 7-10. The much-anticipated headliners, Metallica and My Chemical Romance, have also been confirmed for the rescheduled show.
All passes purchased for the 2020 show will be good for 2021, and organizers said the fourth night will be free. If 2020 ticketholders can’t make it next year, they will be able to get a full refund.