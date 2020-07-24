Comments
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) — A suspect was shot by San Joaquin County deputies near Stockton early Friday morning.
The incident happened along the 4200 block of Waterloo Road.
Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear, but the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office confirms that their deputies were involved.
No deputies were hurt in the incident, the sheriff’s office says, but the suspect has been taken to the hospital. The suspect’s condition was not stated.
A multi-agency investigation has been started, authorities say. The scene remains active and people are being urged to stay out of the area.