Houston Dash Head Coach James Clarkson On NWSL Challenge Cup Final: 'Our Feet Are Definitely On The Ground, There's A Real Focus In The Group'The Dash head coach discusses the team's performance in the Challenge Cup and how they're feeling heading into the franchise's first ever final appearance.

Hernandez 5 RBIs, Dodgers Beat Giants 8-1 In Fan-Less OpenerKiké Hernández homered and drove in five runs as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the rival San Francisco Giants 8-1 in a fan-less ballpark as baseball's shortened season opened on Thursday night.

Kings Enter NBA Restart As Long Shot To End Playoff DroughtThe Sacramento Kings understand they aren't getting quite as much attention as the other contenders in the NBA bubble for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

SF Giants' Alyssa Nakken Proved Herself Ready To Coach On FieldAlyssa Nakken is the first woman on a major league coaching staff and after working at first base for part of Monday's game, she started there a night later in San Francisco.