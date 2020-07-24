  • CBS13On Air

Stockton News

STOCKTON (CBS13) — A man has died after an early morning shooting in Stockton.

Stockton police say officers responded to the area of Ryde Avenue and Shimizu Drive a little after 1:30 a.m. to investigate a reported shooting. At the scene, a man who had been shot was found.

The man was rushed to the hospital by medics, but police say he was later pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives have now been called in to investigate the scene.

No motive for the shooting has been identified, nor any possible suspects at this point.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to contact detectives at (209) 937-8377.

