WOODLAND (CBS13) — A mass isolation and mass quarantine order has been issued by Yolo County public health to try and stem the spike of coronavirus cases in their area.

The order, which was announced on Friday, is aimed at people who have tested positive for COVID-19 and those who have close contact with them.

Yolo County is one of the now dozens on the state’s watch list as coronavirus cases have gone up and hospital beds have started to dwindle. Delays in getting test results has also complicated the county’s efforts to track the spread of the virus.

County official blame the spike in cases on family gatherings and other social interactions. Further, the county says they’ve identified instances where people have flaunted isolation and quarantine requirements.

The order means people who have been confirmed with coronavirus must isolate at home for 10 days. They cannot leave except to get necessary medical care or during an emergency. Further, the order states people who have had close contact with a person who tested positive must stay at home for 14 days.

Officials say people who don’t comply may now be subject to penalties.