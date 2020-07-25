Comments
SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A motorcyclist is dead after a head-on crash into a tractor-trailer in Sacramento County on Friday, the California Highway Patrol said.
Authorities said the decedent, a 63-year-old Isleton man, was riding his motorcycle at around 1:42 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Highway 12 near Brannan Island Road when he slowly weaved into the eastbound lanes and crashed into the trailer.
The CHP said it is believed the motorcyclist did not use his brakes and there were no signs of a DUI. His identity was not released.
Details regarding the condition of the tractor-trailer driver were not released.