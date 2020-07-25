Beloved Natomas Donut Shop Closing After 30 Years Due To PandemicA beloved doughnut shop in south Natomas is closing after being open for more than 30 years.

Yelp Says 60% Of Restaurant Coronavirus Closures Are PermanentA new national survey spells more bad news for the restaurant industry.

Community Donates Thousands To Fix Vandalized Crest TheatreThe Crest Theatre has stood in Sacramento for more than 100 years in some form. The building was remodeled in the 1950s but for the most part, it's maintained the same look for decades, until now.

Motorcyclist, 63, Dead In Head-On Crash With Tractor-Trailer In Sacramento CountyA motorcyclist is dead after a head-on crash into a tractor-trailer in Sacramento County on Friday, the California Highway Patrol said.