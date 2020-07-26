Comments
OAK PARK (CBS13) – Two teenagers were injured in a shooting in Oak Park on Saturday evening, the Sacramento Police Department said.
Authorities said the victims, 18 and 19, suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and are expected to recover. Their identities were not released.
Details regarding a suspect or the events that led up to the shooting were not available.
Sacramento police said the shooting happened at around 7:40 p.m. in the 3000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
No other information was released.