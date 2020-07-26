STOCKTON (CBS13) – A big rig fire has closed down a portion of southbound Interstate 5 near Lodi on Sunday evening, the California Highway Patrol said.

Stockton area CHP said the fire is along southbound I-5 near Peltier Road. The driver of the truck was able to exit the vehicle uninjured.

At around 6 p.m., the CHP said roadways would be closed for approximately 2-3 hours.

i5 big rig fire Photos of the big rig that caught fire along southbound I-5 near Peltier Road (credit: CHP Stockton)

All lanes are blocked, but traffic is being allowed to pass through using the center divider.

The CHP said the truck was carrying perishable goods that were all destroyed in the fire.

Authorities say to avoid the area while crews extinguish the fire and mop up the scene.

