SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – City hall was vandalized, windows were shattered and graffiti was spray-painted in a protest that occurred in downtown on Saturday night, the Sacramento Police Department said.

At least one woman was arrested after police said they spotted her spray-painting city hall and located her later on with rocks, spray paint and body armor. Her identity has not yet been released.

Authorities said a peaceful protest began at around 7 p.m. with demonstrators moving from Cesar Chavez Park to the Capitol.

Sacramento police said in a news release that a separate group of approximately 150 protesters was spotted at around 9 p.m. in Cesar Chavez Park wearing all black clothing and protective gear like body armor, helmets and shields. Police said this group was also in possession of weapons including metal pipes and rocks.

This large group of protesters moved through the streets of downtown and vandalized multiple buildings and trees as well as throwing objects in the roadways to create hazards, police said. Several security cameras in the area were also spray painted.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg sent out a tweet on Sunday in response to Saturday night’s activity. Steinberg said there is no need for “organized destruction” and said the “real work the community is pushing for” should be what brings about change.

Steinberg also said the city stands with Portland, which has seen multiple confrontations between protesters and federal officers that were deployed to the city by the White House.

Sacramento detectives said they learned the large group of protesters late in the night was advised to prepare to use unlawful tactics during the protest. A TV news crew also reportedly assaulted, according to the police department.

The Sacramento Police Department said the investigation remains active and encourages any potential witnesses with information, or surveillance footage to contact the department.