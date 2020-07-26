Giants Beat Dodgers 5-4 For Kapler's 1st Win As ManagerWilmer Flores homered and the Giants beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-4 on Saturday to give Gabe Kapler his first win as San Francisco manager.

Bundy Makes Impressive Angels Debut, Beating Athletics 4-1Dylan Bundy pitched shutout ball into the seventh inning in his Angels debut and Justin Upton homered to lead Los Angeles to a 4-1 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Saturday.

Muncy Homers Twice, Leads Stripling, Dodgers Over Giants 9-1Max Muncy homered twice and doubled, Ross Stripling pitched seven neat innings and the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the San Francisco Giants 9-1 on Friday night.

In 1st MLB Game with New Extra-Inning Rule, A's Slam AngelsIn the first major league game with the new, unpopular extra-inning rule, automatic runner Marcus Semien began the bottom of the 10th on second base and scored on Matt Olson's grand slam, sending the Oakland Athletics over the Los Angeles Angels 7-3 Friday night.