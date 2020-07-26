Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) – A man died at the hospital after a shooting and crash in Stockton on Saturday night, authorities said.
The Stockton Police Department said officers responded just after 11:30 p.m. to reports of a vehicle crashing into a parked car in the 2000 Block of Pyrenees Avenue in the city’s Valley Oak District.
The 28-year-old male victim was located in the vehicle with a fatal gunshot wound. His identity was not released.
Due to the nature of the situation, the police department said homicide detectives were called in to take over the investigation.
Stockton police said there is no information regarding a suspect or motive.
Anyone with information relevant to the shooting is asked to contact the police department.