NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) – A man was injured in an overnight shooting at a party in North Highlands, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department announced on Sunday.
Authorities said the shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. in the 6100 block of Coil Court.
Deputies located the victim on the scene with a single gunshot wound. His identity was not released, but he is expected to survive.
Investigators said there is no information regarding a motive or suspect.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the sheriff’s department.