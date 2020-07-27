GALT (CBS13) – A Galt man was arrested on suspicion of felony gun and drug charges stemming from an incident over the weekend.

On Saturday around 9 p.m., police in Galt were alerted to a suspicious man who was allegedly loading a gun in the area of Lanigan Cour and Cedar Flat Way.

Police arrived and spotted a man who fit the description of the caller. As they approached the man, he reportedly threw something over a nearby fence. It turned out to be a .380 semi-automatic pistol.

The man is identified as Miguel Vidauri. Police say he was carrying a pistol magazine in his pocket and 1.4 grams of meth. Police say he tried to conceal and destroy it.

Vidauri was placed under arrest on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, carrying a loaded firearm with intent to commit a felony, possession of a controlled substance while armed, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, committing a crime while released on bail, and making criminal threats.

Vidauri was taken to the Sacramento County Main Jail.