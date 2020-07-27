FAIR OAKS (CBS13) – CHP officers have cleared most of the protesters from the front of Governor Newsom’s Mansion in Fair Oaks.

Dozens of protesters gathered in front of Governor Gavin Newsom’s mansion in Fair Oaks Monday demanding the release of inmates whose lives are at risk because of exposure to COVID-19, they say. They were also demanding the stop of ICE transfers.

“The issue is that folks aren’t getting adequate medical care, they’re not social distancing, they’re in cells — they’ll constantly be contracting COVID is if we don’t social distance,” said a protester. “Mass releasing allows people to come home to their families so they can self-quarantine, so they can heal, so that they can recover from this tragic event.”

The group calls itself the California Liberation Collective.

Protesters sang, chanted, and painted messages on the street in front of the mansion. Some even chained themselves to the gate of the home.

So far, 6,500 California inmates have reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus and 37 have died. Several inmates, some of them so-called “three strikers,” have been released for health reasons.