FAIR OAKS (CBS13) – CHP officers faced off Monday with protesters in front of Governor Newsom’s Fair Oaks mansion.
Dozens of protesters gathered in front of the high metal gates, demanding the release of inmates whose lives are at risk because of exposure to COVID-19, they say. They were also demanding the stop of ICE transfers.
Chained protesters chanting 'Mirror Mirror on the wall, @GavinNewsom free them all!" @CBSSacramento @GoodDaySac pic.twitter.com/cO4I63Qwft
— Rachel Wulff (@rachelwulff) July 27, 2020
“The issue is that folks aren’t getting adequate medical care, they’re not social distancing, they’re in cells — they’ll constantly be contracting COVID is if we don’t social distance,” said a protester. “Mass releasing allows people to come home to their families so they can self-quarantine, so they can heal, so that they can recover from this tragic event.”
The group calls itself the California Liberation Collective.
Protesters sang, chanted, and painted messages on the street in front of the mansion. Some even chained themselves to the gate of the home.
Between 10-14 people were arrested, the CHP reports.
So far, 6,500 California inmates have reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus and 37 have died. Several inmates, some of them, so-called “three strikers,” have been released for health reasons.
They are hardened criminals, most shouldn’t be released, what’s up with these fools
Give them a mask, if I’m forced to wear one for YOUR protection so should inmates. I’m sorry but they are in jail for a REASON, leave them there! We don’t need MORE criminals on the streets doing destructive, violent actions
This is the height of stupidity. Mass clemency for COVID sufferers? First off….these people are getting better medical care and have faster access to it than just about anyone on the outside does. Their current survival rate is 99.5% which is far better than the population outside of prison is currently seeing. AND….there have already been some 8,000 early releases approved. Which by the way…involves a process where they are COVID tested and deemed negative prior to release. These people are suggesting that we simply release inmates with COVID, persons who have already shown that they have issues dealing with impulse control and adhering to societal expectations, back into society and trust them, after having been locked up in prison for some period of time, to then self-quarantine? Anyone who thinks that is going to be what most of them will go simply hasn’t spent any real time in a corrections environment dealing with them.
Keep them where they are! Obviously they couldn’t manage their life outside of prison and now we are expected to feel sorry for them and send them home? NO!