SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Sacramento Police Department has released some of the bodycam video recorded during the recent officer-involved shooting at an apartment complex near Sac State that left the suspect, Jeremy Southern, dead.

Click here to see the department’s collection of released footage. Warning, the video contains graphic language and images.

Police also released their timeline of events. Here are the main points from that timeline.

On July 15, 2020, at 9:21 p.m. police were called out to the 2900 block of Ramona Avenue for a report of a male subject shooting a gun into the air. Officers at the scene find spent bullet casings. No one was injured in the incident. Through their investigation, police identified the suspect as 22-year-old Jeremy Southern

Then on July 21, 2020, around 2:15 p.m., police returned to the complex to collect surveillance footage from the incident. They find that Southern was a parolee-at-large and had an active warrant. They then reportedly see Southern walking through the apartment complex courtyard with a female. Officers contact Southern who then allegedly drew a handgun from a satchel and began pointing it at them.

The camera worn by Officer 1 shows the two officers retreating for cover as they attempted to deescalate the situation. As officers wait for backup, they identified themselves as police and ordered Southern to drop his gun. Southern allegedly refused and continued to point it at officers. Police say that Southern can be heard saying on the audio track: “Imma die today,” and “I’m not going back.”

The camera worn by Officer 2 shows him taking the first officer’s position as Southern allegedly continued to point the gun at them. The officer fired once at Southern, causing him to drop his gun.

Officer 3’s video and witness video allegedly shows Southern moving back towards his gun. Witness video also captures the voices of other subjects who see the same movement and reportedly yell for Southern to stay on the ground.

Officer 2 shoots another round at Southern. Officers then gather shields and approach Southern so they can give him first aid.

Officer 3’s footage shows the gun close to Southern. They later find that it contained nine bullets.

Officers gave Southern first aid while until Sacramento Fire Department paramedics arrived. Southern was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. He is later pronounced dead.

This incident is still under investigation.