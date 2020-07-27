Depth Could Be Even More Critical In Teams' NBA Title ChaseNBA teams recognize that bench strength will likely be more of a factor than usual during this pandemic-delayed title chase in which a positive coronavirus test could sideline an elite player at any moment.

Giants Beat Dodgers 3-1, Gain Split Of Season-Opening SeriesMauricio Dubon singled home the go-ahead run in the sixth inning and the San Francisco Giants beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-1 on Sunday night.

Giants Beat Dodgers 5-4 For Kapler's 1st Win As ManagerWilmer Flores homered and the Giants beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-4 on Saturday to give Gabe Kapler his first win as San Francisco manager.

Bundy Makes Impressive Angels Debut, Beating Athletics 4-1Dylan Bundy pitched shutout ball into the seventh inning in his Angels debut and Justin Upton homered to lead Los Angeles to a 4-1 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Saturday.