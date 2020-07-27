Filed Under:Metro Fire, Rio Linda News

RIO LINDA (CBS13) – A home was damaged by fire Monday in Rio Linda.

The fire broke out at a home on 7th Street. Firefighters report that there were other items nearby that also caught fire, including an SUV, according to a statement from Sac Metro Fire Dept.

Downed powerlines in the area posed a threat to firefighters.

Everyone was able to safely get out of the home.

