Good Samaritan Saves 4 Kids After Father Shoots Their Mother While DrivingHarrell Fischer was working on his boat late Monday night when he heard gunshots and saw a car plunge into the Sacramento River not far from where his boat was docked at the Cliff's Marina off of River Road.

2 hours ago

New Blood Test For Alzheimer’s A Huge Breakthrough For Millions Of Patients, FamiliesIn what is being hailed as a huge breakthrough for millions of suffering patients and their loved ones, a newly developed blood test for Alzheimer’s disease is now within reach.

2 hours ago

Semi-Automatic Pistol Seized From Residence Of Alleged Neo-Nazi Group LeaderThe Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office used social media posts to convince a judge to allow them to search Andrew Casarez's home. It’s an unprecedented move that may have prevented Casarez from carrying out serious crimes, the sheriff's office said.

3 hours ago

North Highlands 'House Party From Hell' Leaves 22-Year-Old Guest DeadOne man is dead and investigators are asking for help from the public in their search for a suspect after a house party took a deadly turn in North Highlands.

3 hours ago

Booze Ban on Truckee River Extended To Oct. 15Placer County is taking news steps to keep tourists away from North Lake Tahoe.

3 hours ago