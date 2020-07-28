Inmate Known As 'Vampire Slasher' Arraigned For Stabbing Death Of Fellow InmateA San Joaquin County inmate serving a life sentence for a 1998 homicide was arraigned Tuesday for the stabbing death of a fellow inmate last month.

New Blood Test For Alzheimer’s A Huge Breakthrough For Millions Of Patients, FamiliesIn what is being hailed as a huge breakthrough for millions of suffering patients and their loved ones, a newly developed blood test for Alzheimer’s disease is now within reach.

West Sacramento Shifts Money From Police Department To Crisis Intervention TeamWest Sacramento is restructuring its police department by shifting money away from police officers and putting it toward a crisis intervention team.

California Withholds Virus Money From 2 Defiant CitiesGov. Gavin Newsom is using new powers to withhold money from two cities in California’s Central Valley that are defying his health orders by allowing all businesses to open during the pandemic.