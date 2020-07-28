SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) — A San Joaquin County inmate serving a life sentence for a 1998 homicide was arraigned Tuesday for the stabbing death of a fellow inmate last month.
Officials say on 40-year-old inmate Aaron Coderre was found unresponsive in the showers at the California Health Care Facility in Stockton. He had suffered from an attack with a weapon and was declared dead by an on-site physician just minutes later, according to a statement from the California Department Of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR).
Inmate Joshua Rudiger, 42, is accused of killing Coderre. Rudiger, who’s also known as the “Vampire Slasher,” was serving a life sentence for a murder in 1998.
He was charged Tuesday with murder, use of a weapon, and a special circumstance for having a prior murder conviction.
Rudiger is due back in court on Aug. 10.