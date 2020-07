Containment Of Northeastern California Wildfires IncreasesFirefighters gained ground on a large wildfire in rural northeastern California, but weather was expected to become less favorable.

Lanes Of Highway 99 Back Open After CrashA vehicle is blocking three lanes of northbound Highway 99 in Sacramento.

Hairstylists, Cosmetology Students Describe Race DivideAfter repeatedly being denied service by high-end salons because her hair was perceived as “too difficult” to style, Kanessa Alexander took an unusual step. She opened a shop of her own in a predominantly white Boston neighborhood with four Black stylists serving all hair textures.

Mayors Want US Agents Blocked From Portland, Other CitiesThe mayors of Portland, Oregon, and five other major U.S. cities appealed Monday to Congress to make it illegal for the federal government to deploy militarized agents to cities that don’t want them.