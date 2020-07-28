NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) — One man is dead and investigators are asking for help from the public in their search for a suspect after a house party took a deadly turn in North Highlands.

Homicide investigators are now piecing the puzzle together on Coil Court, following a house party from hell that left one guest dead, sent bullets riddling cars, piercing through fences and into neighboring homes.

was inside the home next door to the party when a bullet came through his bedroom wall.

“The bullet came through my drywall, outside my window and hit right here,” Pascoal said.

Pascoal was in bed when the bullet pierced through a picture frame, shattering the glass and leaving a well-defined hole.

“I could’ve died without a doubt,” Pascoal said. “The bullet was found a foot away from my body. I could grab it, pull it up to the bed.”

READ: Sheriff: Woman Shot By Passenger While Driving With 4 Children On River Road

One guest shot outside the house party was declared dead Tuesday. Half a dozen homicide investigators could be seen on the street interviewing neighbors and witnesses.

The host of the party arrived home as CBS13 was there. They declined an interview request. The home’s front window is now shattered and boarded up where neighbors say guests broke through in an effort to run for their lives.

“When you hold a party like that you gotta understand you’re also responsible for anyone you invite, word of mouth or otherwise,” Pascoal said.

A North Highlands house party nightmare. Leaving one man shot and killed and a neighborhood shaken.

“We all know each other, everyone in the court knows each other,” Pascoal said.

Sacramento County Sheriff investigators have not released the name of the shooting victim. A sheriff’s deputy spokesperson said the victim was a 22-year-old male.