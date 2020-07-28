SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The coronavirus pandemic is eating away at local donut shops’ profits

At Stanely’s donut shop, for example.

“It’s been harder, vey, very hard,” said owner Sophia Keng.

What’s become a time-honored tradition has been taken away amidst the pandemic.

“So, people stay home — no church, no school, no office, and the hospital. They not take donuts like before. Dr and nurse because they slow,” said Stanely’s owner Sophia Keng.

So that box of donuts is on the back burner. Keng says business is down 65 percent.

“I lay three people off and keep only my uncle who works part-time,” she said.

She still has her loyal customers like Jerry Livingston-Joy.

“She makes the visit very nice she always gives you an extra donut,” he said.

“But they not buy a lot like office, they buy two to three donuts,” Keng said.

It’s not enough to bank on. Keng has dipped into her savings to stay afloat. Other shops have not been so lucky. After 30 years in business, Donuts Plus in Natomas had to close their doors after sales were cut in half.

Donuts and Coffey on Folsom barely had opened their doors before COVID hit.

“We expected Sac State to be a huge boon for us but they are closed, so we don’t know our potential,” said owner Aaron Coffey.

Coffey can’t wait to taste sweet success.

Keng hopes the donut business will be made whole again

“I hope they get a vaccine and the economy to come back,” said Keng.

Two customers are selling shirts to help Stanely’s.