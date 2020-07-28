SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The NFL is shining a global spotlight on the police killing of Sacramento’s Stephon Clark, with the hashtag #EveryonesChild.

Training camp starts for NFL teams across the country this week, but it’s a PSA under the NFL’s Inspire Change initiative that has once again put a spotlight on Sacramento and a shooting that inspired real, tangible change in accountability for law enforcement.

Stephon Clark’s mother, Se’Quette Clark, narrated the new PSA produced by Jay-Z’s Roc Nation and the NFL. The fifth PSA from the initiative aims to raise awareness about the need to create positive change in communities and end systemic racism.

READ ALSO: Kim Kardashian Demands Justice For Stephon Clark

After Sacramento police killed unarmed Stephon Clark in his grandmother’s backyard in 2018, the Stephon Clark Law, AB 392, was passed. The law holds police accountable for killing people when they did not pose a deadly threat and charging officers in criminal court.

Se’Quette says she’s honored the NFL chose to honor the life of her son.

In a statement, the NFL said they’ll continue to use their platform to recognize individuals throughout history and support organizations that foster positive relationships between law enforcement and their communities.