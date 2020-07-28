New Blood Test For Alzheimer’s A Huge Breakthrough For Millions Of Patients, FamiliesIn what is being hailed as a huge breakthrough for millions of suffering patients and their loved ones, a newly developed blood test for Alzheimer’s disease is now within reach.

9 minutes ago

Semi-Automatic Pistol Seized From Residence Of Alleged Neo-Nazi Group LeaderThe Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office used social media posts to convince a judge to allow them to search Andrew Casarez's home. It’s an unprecedented move that may have prevented Casarez from carrying out serious crimes, the sheriff's office said.

27 minutes ago

North Highlands 'House Party From Hell' Leaves 22-Year-Old Guest DeadOne man is dead and investigators are asking for help from the public in their search for a suspect after a house party took a deadly turn in North Highlands.

1 hour ago

Booze Ban on Truckee River Extended To Oct. 15Placer County is taking news steps to keep tourists away from North Lake Tahoe.

1 hour ago

Vacaville City Council Approves Outdoor Operations At Parks For Some BusinessesThe Vacaville City Council is now allowing certain businesses to operate at city-owned properties.

1 hour ago