MANTECA (CBS13) – Deputies are looking for more information in connection with the killing of a man whose body was found dumped in a Manteca orchard.

On the morning of March 17, a rancher came across the body of a man at the end of an almond orchard in the area of E. Avenue D and S. Union Road in Manteca. The man had trauma to his body and was identified as forty-year-old, Miguel Gonzalez.

On July 23, Michael Gonzalez, 27, and Gerrado Robles, 35, were arrested and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on charges of homicide for Miguel’s death.

The sheriff’s office is asking for additional witnesses or anyone who may have more information about the homicide to call police at (209) 468-4400 and press option 1. They can also reach the investigations department directly at (209) 468-4425.