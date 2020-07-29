Comments
SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — Crews are battling a fast-moving grass fire off of Clay Station Road in Sacramento County.
According to Cal Fire, the fire has already burned approximately 700 acres and is 10% contained. The fire appears to be burning on the east side of Wilton off Momtoma Lane.
Around 7:20 p.m., Cal Fire said forward progress of the Clay Fire had stopped.
There are several ground and air resources fighting the fire.
#ClayFire off Clay Station Road and Momtoma Lane, east of Elk Grove in Sacramento County is 700 acres and 10% contained. @CALFIREAEU pic.twitter.com/m4EO1EFxEk
— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) July 30, 2020
