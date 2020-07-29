  • CBS13On Air

By Elisabeth Smith
CAL FIRE, Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — Crews are battling a fast-moving grass fire off of Clay Station Road in Sacramento County.

According to Cal Fire, the fire has already burned approximately 700 acres and is 10% contained. The fire appears to be burning on the east side of Wilton off Momtoma Lane.

Around 7:20 p.m., Cal Fire said forward progress of the Clay Fire had stopped.

There are several ground and air resources fighting the fire.

This is a developing story, check back for details. 

