QUINCY (CBS13) — Four firefighters were injured after a fire broke out at a mobile home park in Quincy Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office, the fire started just before 1 p.m. in the 600 block of Main Street. The fire spread to three mobile homes and caught other buildings on fire, firefighters said.
The Quincy Volunteer Fire Department said three firefighters were treated for dehydration and the fourth was taken to a hospital for a broken arm.
Firefighters said a brewery and the Plumas Crisis Intervention and Resources Center were also burned. The non-profit crisis center reported on Facebook that they lost their stock of PPE in the fire.
Multiple agencies responded to assist the Quincy Volunteer Fire Department to fight the blaze.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.