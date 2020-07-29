Travis AFB Medical Team Helping Lodi Memorial With Coronavirus SurgeThe COVID-19 pandemic has changed the face of healthcare all across the nation. In San Joaquin County, which is now considered a hotspot, help has arrived from the Department of Defense.

3 hours ago

92-Year-Old Woman With Dementia Sexually Assaulted In Her Stockton Home; Deputies Release Suspect's PhotoA 92-year-old Stockton woman with dementia was sexually assaulted in her home, and now police are asking for the public's help to find her attacker.

3 hours ago

250-Acre Fire Burning Off Clay Station Road In Sacramento CountyCrews are battling a fast-moving grass fire off of Clay Station Road in Sacramento County.

3 hours ago

Friends Concerned About Children After Mother Carliena Clayton Was Shot, Killed In Front Of Them- A Sacramento woman is dead and her two kids are now left without parents.

3 hours ago

Crews Battle Large Fire In QuincyThe Plumas Crisis Intervention and Resource Center says they lost all of their PPE in the fire.

3 hours ago