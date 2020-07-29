Rockies Keep Rolling Behind Hilliard, Senzatela To Beat A'sSam Hilliard homered for the first time this season, Antonio Senzatela pitched out of an early jam on his way to a rare road win, and the Colorado Rockies beat the Oakland Athletics 8-3 Tuesday night.

Tatis Jr., Myers Hit Home Runs As Padres Beat Giants 5-3Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a three-run homer in the third, Wil Myers added a two-run drive an inning later, and the San Diego Padres spoiled San Francisco's home opener by beating the Giants 5-3 on Tuesday night.

NFL Features Sacramento's Stephon Clark In Newest PSAThe NFL is shining a global spotlight on the police killing of Sacramento's Stephon Clark, with the hashtag #EveryonesChild.

TPC Southwind Profile: A Stiff Challenge At The WGC-FedEx St. Jude InvitationalTPC Southwind is home of the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational and has been a regular PGA Tour stop for decades.