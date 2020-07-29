At Least 8 New Pups Join California's Only Wolf PackCalifornia officials say there are at least eight new pups added to the state's lone wolf pack, the Lassen Pack. Katie Johnston reports.

Man Arrested Outside Motel In Fairfield On Gun And Drug ChargesPolice were conducting a security check at a motel in the 3300 Block of North Texas Street Thursday when a Fairfield Police Department officer reportedly saw 26-year-old Fairfield resident Adrian Levigne sitting in a car in the parking lot. Katie Johnston reports.

Two Men Accused Of Killing Man Whose Body Was Found In Manteca OrchardDeputies are looking for more information in connection with the killing of a man whose body was found dumped in a Manteca orchard. Katie Johnston reports.

Woman Suspected Of Stealing Laptop From Loomis Storage FacilityA woman is under arrest for allegedly breaking into a storage unit in Loomis and stealing a laptop. Katie Johnston reports.

Nevada County Board Of Supervisors Pull Proposal To Fine Businesses That Defy Order To CloseA vote on a proposal that would fine Nevada County businesses that don't comply with coronavirus rules has been delayed.

