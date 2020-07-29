SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A positive coronavirus test result delayed the Sac Republic game against Orange County SC Wednesday evening.

Approximately 15 minutes before kickoff, the team announced the game was postponed after learning a previous opponent tested positive for the virus. In a statement, Republic FC said they chose to postpone “in an abundance of caution” after coordinating with the league and health experts.

Wednesday’s game was supposed to be the team’s fourth game since resuming the 2020 season. They have played the Tacoma Defiance, Reno 1868 FC, and LA Galaxy II in the last two weeks.

Out of an abundance of caution, tonight's match against Orange County SC has been postponed. pic.twitter.com/nrl5T0XFZA — Republic FC (@SacRepublicFC) July 30, 2020

The team was tested for the virus the day following their match against Los Angeles, where they lost 0-1. According to the release, there were no positive COVID-19 test results for the Republic, so they continued preparing for Wednesday’s game.

LA Galaxy II also postponed its match Wednesday evening. They were set to play San Diego Local SC at 7 p.m. Galaxy II said in a statement that “covered individuals scheduled to be involved in tonight’s match tested positive for COVID-19.”

LA Galaxy II match vs. San Diego Loyal SC postponed. pic.twitter.com/p6Bfwmz4F8 — LA Galaxy II (@LAGalaxyII) July 30, 2020

Republic is set to play an away game against San Diego Loyal SC Saturday. It’s unclear if there will be any changes to this game.

Team president Ben Gumpert said the team is keeping safety at the highest priority and may go above and beyond the league’s weekly testing protocols if it is needed.