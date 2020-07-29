ROCKLIN (CBS13) — PG&E customers are outraged over multiple power outages in the same Rocklin neighborhood this month.

Amanda Larson’s Rocklin neighborhood is dealing with power problems that just seem to persist.

“It’s extremely uncomfortable,” Larson said. “It’s been out four times in three weeks, and it lasted for over 10 hours.”

Each time more than 2,000 PG&E customers have been left in the dark. And when the lights go out, there’s also no air conditioning on what has been some of the hottest days of the year.

“I’m having trouble sleeping just because it’s over 80 degrees in my house,” Larson said.

Her family of four is trying some creative ways to chill like using battery-operated fans and hanging out in the backyard.

“It was cooler outside than it was in our house on Sunday,” she said.

PG&Esays an electrical three-way switch and wiring that was installed by a contractor has repeatedly failed. The equipment runs through an underground vault located at the entrance of a new 28-acre subdivision where the City of Rocklin has approved building 199 new homes.

We asked PG&E why there have been so many outages. A spokesperson told CBS13 “underground equipment repair and replacement can be complex and time-consuming. Replacement of the switch should help reduce the impact of outages in the area.”

Crews are also working to replace more than 3,000 feet of cable damaged by the malfunction.

“We should not be losing our power because they can’t properly install their equipment,” Larson said. “I just want them to fix it”

PG&E has told the city it is reviewing and auditing the overall work and researching any potential manufacturing flaws or recalls while it makes repairs.