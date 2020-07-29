Comments
ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Police are looking for a man they say burglarized a Roseville home and went on a shopping spree with a stolen debit card.
Roseville police say the robbery happened on June 24 in the 400 block of Milan Court. Around 4:45 a.m., the homeowner reportedly woke up to find a person standing in his bedroom, going through his things.
As the homeowner jumped out of bed, the suspect ran, taking cash, credit cards, and a debit card. Police say the card has been used in Sacramento, North Highlands and Citrus Heights.
Swipe through security pictures of the suspect below:
Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to call Crimestoppers.