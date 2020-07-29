Learning Curve: Stepping Up For Special Needs, How Districts Hope To Do BetterA number of parents reached out to CBS13 wondering how children with special needs will be able to handle another round of distance learning.

Vacaville Allows Businesses To Operate Outdoors On Vacant City PropertyThe Vacaville city council will allow certain businesses to operate at city-owned properties.

California Lawmakers Advance 3 Bills Spurred By CoronavirusCalifornia lawmakers on Wednesday advanced several bills spurred by the coronavirus, including one designed to aid food sector employees and another to stockpile personal protective equipment so the state isn't caught short again.

California Minimum-Wage Jump To Hit Virus-Battered CompaniesGov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday the state would keep in place a planned jump in the state's minimum wage to $14 an hour next year for larger businesses, saying it would help hard hit lower-income workers even as many companies struggle to survive amid the coronavirus crisis.