STOCKTON (CBS13) – A 92-year-old Stockton woman with dementia was sexually assaulted in her home, and now police are asking for the public’s help to find her attacker.

At around 12:45 p.m. Tuesday a man reportedly assaulted the woman inside of her home in the area of E. Willow and E streets, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Department.

The assault was reported by the woman’s caregiver, who comes to check on her bi-weekly. When she went to visit her on Tuesday, the caregiver says she found the elderly woman naked with the suspect. As the man got up and walked away, the caregiver took his picture, a sheriff’s department spokesperson says.

The suspect is described as a White man, 40-50 years old, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 150 pounds, with brown shoulder-length hair and goatee. Authorities hope that this picture will help find the attacker.

The victim was injured during the assault and is being treated at a local hospital. She is expected to make a full recovery.

If you have any information about this incident, please call the Stockton Police Department tip line at (209) 340-9789 or use the link provided to submit a tip online here.