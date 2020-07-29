Noon Forecast - 7/29/20Cody Stark has the noon weather forecast.

52 minutes ago

Lunch Break: Bartlett PearsMichael Marks talks about bartlett pears in this edition of the Lunch Break.

57 minutes ago

Vacaville Allows Businesses Without Space To Operate Outside On County PropertyVacaville city council will allow certain businesses to operate at city-owned property. Businesses that don't have their own outdoor space can use parks and vacant areas. It will also suspend parking requirements.

1 hour ago

COVID-19-Related Deaths In U.S. Hit 150,000 MarkNearly 150,000 Americans have died from COVID-19. While some hard-hit states are stabilizing, they could see a surge in deaths.

1 hour ago

92-Year-Old Woman With Dementia Sexually Assaulted In Her Stockton Home; Deputies Release Suspect's PhotoA 92-year-old Stockton woman with dementia was sexually assaulted in her home, and now police are asking for the public's help to find her attacker.

1 hour ago